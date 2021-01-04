Casa Mia Ristorante Pizzeria is a Zimbabwean restaurant loacted in Avondale, Harare.

Controversies

In 2015, an Avondale resident Kelvin Kowo represented by lawyer Steven Rugwaro of Rugwaro and Associates, went to court to seek an injunction and have Casa Mia closed arguing it was operating illegally and had “become a nuisance to the community”.

Kowo cited the owners of the restaurant Vifra Enterprises — operating as Casa Mia restaurant — situated along King George Road along with Harare’s director of health and works responsible for building inspections, the liquor licencing board as well as the police licencing inspectorate as respondents.

Kowo said he took the initiative to investigate the circumstances surrounding the setting up of the nightspot after his neighours professed ignorance about its legality.

He claimed to have unearthed a restaurant liquor licence and a health registration certificate issued by the Liquor Licencing board and the city’s health department.

Kowo received support from Harare City Council which on November 23 2015, wrote to Casa Mia ordering the restaurant to cease operations and demolish the gazebo constructed at the house.

In the letter titled ‘unauthorised erection of gazebo and use of residential property for commercial purposes’, the council’s director of works gave Casa Mia until December 20, 2015, to close shop.

However, Patrick Olivier who identified himself as the manager of the restaurant told The Standard that council had been misinformed and claimed there was a hidden hand trying to sabotage the business.[1]