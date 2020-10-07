Difference between revisions of "Casper Kuona"

In July 2018, Casper Kuona was elected to Ward 22 Mutoko RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 455 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 22 Mutoko RDC with 455 votes, beating Fadzanai Chipunza of MDC-Alliance with 114 votes, Farai Njagu, independent with 41 votes and Richard Chigoware, independent with 18 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

