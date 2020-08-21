Difference between revisions of "Caston Chirhilele"

In July 2018, Caston Chirhilele was elected to Ward 5 Chiredzi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 588 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Chiredzi RDC with 588 votes, beating Alson Macheke of MDC-Alliance with 462 votes and Aleck Sibanda, independent with 157 votes. [1]

Events

