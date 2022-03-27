Difference between revisions of "Caston Matewu"

'''Caston Matewu''' is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for [[Marondera Central]] Constituency, he is a member of [[ Citizens' Coalition for Change ]] (CCC).

'''Caston Matewu''' is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for [[Marondera Central]] Constituency, he is a member of [[ MDC Alliance ]]

Caston Matewu is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Marondera Central Constituency, he is a member of Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC).

Background

Caston contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 14,604 votes