Difference between revisions of "Caston Matewu"

Caston Matewu
Political partyCitizens' Coalition for Change

Caston Matewu is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Marondera Central Constituency, he is a member of Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC).

Background

Caston contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 14,604 votes

