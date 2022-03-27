Difference between revisions of "Caston Matewu"
Latest revision as of 08:16, 27 March 2022
|Caston Matewu
|Political party
|Citizens' Coalition for Change
Caston Matewu is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Marondera Central Constituency, he is a member of Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC).
Background
Caston contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 14,604 votes