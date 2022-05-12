Difference between revisions of "Caston Matewu"

Pindula

Caston Matewu is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Marondera Central Constituency, he is a member of Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC).
Caston Matewu is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Marondera Central Constituency. In 2022, he became a member of Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC).
  
 
Caston contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 14,604 votes
Caston contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 14 604 votes.
In the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022), Caston Matewu won with 6 756 votes.
  
 
Caston Matewu
Political partyCitizens' Coalition for Change

Caston Matewu is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Marondera Central Constituency. In 2022, he became a member of Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC).

Background

Caston contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 14 604 votes.

In the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022), Caston Matewu won with 6 756 votes. [1]

References

  1. National assembly & Council By-election results, ZBC News, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: March 2022
