In the [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)]] , '''Caston Matewu''' won with 6 756 votes . <ref name=" National assembly & Council By-election results "> [https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/updated-more-by-election-results-continue-to-come-in/ National assembly & Council By-election results], ZBC News, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: March 2022''</ref>

'''Caston Matewu''' is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for [[Marondera]] Central Constituency . In 2022 , he became a member of [[Citizens' Coalition for Change]] (CCC).

Background

Caston contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 14 604 votes.

