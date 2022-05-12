Difference between revisions of "Caston Matewu"
|+
'''Caston Matewu''' is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for [[Marondera]] Constituency, he a member of [[Citizens' Coalition for Change]] (CCC).
==Background==
==References==
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Zanu-PF Politicians]]
Latest revision as of 09:34, 12 May 2022
|Caston Matewu
|Political party
|Citizens' Coalition for Change
Caston Matewu is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Marondera Central Constituency. In 2022, he became a member of Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC).
Background
Caston contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 14 604 votes.
In the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022), Caston Matewu won with 6 756 votes. [1]
References
- ↑ National assembly & Council By-election results, ZBC News, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: March 2022