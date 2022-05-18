'''Caston''' contested in the '''2018''' harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 14 604 votes.

Caston Matewu is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Marondera Central Constituency. In 2022, he became a member of Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC).

Background

Matewu was based in the United Kingdom.[1]

Political Career

Caston contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 14 604 votes.

In the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022), Caston Matewu won with 6 756 votes. [2]