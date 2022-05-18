Difference between revisions of "Caston Matewu"
==Background==
'''Caston''' contested in the '''2018''' harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 14 604 votes.
|Caston Matewu
|Political party
|Citizens' Coalition for Change
Caston Matewu is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Marondera Central Constituency. In 2022, he became a member of Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC).
Background
Matewu was based in the United Kingdom.[1]
Political Career
Caston contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 14 604 votes.
In the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022), Caston Matewu won with 6 756 votes. [2]
References
- ↑ Jairos Saunyama, Battle to succeed Ian Kay intensifies, NewsDay, Published: May 9, 2018, Retrieved: May 18, 2022
- ↑ National assembly & Council By-election results, ZBC News, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: March 2022