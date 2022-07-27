Difference between revisions of "Caston Matewu"

You have got (Emmerson) Mnangagwa and Mwonzora in bed together, they are working hand in glove.</blockquote>

Caston Matewu is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Marondera Central Constituency. In 2022, he became a member of Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC).

Background

Matewu was based in the United Kingdom.[1]

Political Career

Caston contested the Marondera Central National Assembly seat on an MDC Alliance ticket in the 2018 harmonised elections and won resoundingly with 14 604 votes.

In October 2020, Matewu was recalled from Parliament by MDC-T for allegedly supporting a party that is different from the one that sponsored him. In a statement [2] that he released soon after he was recalled, Matewu wrote:

I was elected under the able leadership of President Nelson Chamisa who I wholeheartedly believe will deliver this country to the land of milk and honey that we beseech. I remain and stand by President Nelson Chamisa. Marondera Central; our very voice that you proclaimed in 2018 has been beaten BUT it will never be silenced. In the two years, I have had a lot happen to me including the merciless shooting at my house. I have never shaken and I will continue to be that voice. They may remove me from the Parliament building but they can never remove me from the hearts and people of Marondera. Cdes and friends, we live to fight another day.

In the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022), Caston Matewu contested the same seat again, this time on a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) ticket and won with 6 756 votes. [3]

Allegations against Mwonzora

In February 2022, Matewu claimed that the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora offered top posts to betray Nelson Chamisa. He said:

I was offered many positions in the MDC-T, but I said no I will not betray my president, Nelson Chamisa. The car was taken away from me. I lost all the Parliament benefits and salaries but at the end of the day it’s not about me but the people of Marondera who need representation. You have got (Emmerson) Mnangagwa and Mwonzora in bed together, they are working hand in glove.

Controversies