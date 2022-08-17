Difference between revisions of "Category:Elections"
In the interests of making an data resource, for ease of use during, and ease of understanding, Zimbabwe's elections, this index to Pindula Profiles is aimed.
Existing Profiles:
- 2022 March By-election Winners in Zimbabwe
- A History of Zimbabwean Elections
- Elections
- Electoral System in Zimbabwe
- Presidential Candidates 2018 election
- The Election Resource Centre
- Zimbabwe 2018 Harmonised Elections
Existing Media:
- CODE Manifesto 2018 Elections File:CODE Manifesto 2018 Elections.pdf
- Manifesto - Peoples Rainbow Coalition 2018 Zimbabwe Elections File:Manifesto - Peoples Rainbow Coalition 2018 Zimbabwe Elections.pdf
- Zimbabwe Elections 2018 Poll Station
