Cater4 U was born out of a passionate love for food - the ingredients; the aroma and flavours; the flair and creativity of presentation and the absolute joy and warmth that food brings to any gathering. At Cater4 U, we are so passionate about our food that we hold ourselves to exceptionally high standards that focus on giving you individualised flawless service at every touch point - we CATER 4U! For us, good food evokes warm feelings of family , love , joy and celebration , and out of this love for creating joyful memories and lasting impressions , we have an unwavering commitment to personalised and excellent customer service .

