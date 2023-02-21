|
|
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Cater4 U'''
|+
'''Cater4 U''' are catering service provider.
|−
We are the best catering service provider in Harare, Zimbabwe. |
|−
'''Call/WhatsApp:''' +263774161459 |
|
[[File:Cater4U.jpg|thumb]]
|
[[File:Cater4U.jpg|thumb]]
|−
Cater4 U was born out of a passionate love for food
- the ingredients; the aroma and flavours; the flair and creativity of presentation and the absolute joy and warmth that food brings to any gathering. At Cater4 U, we are so passionate about our food that we hold ourselves to exceptionally high standards that focus on giving you individualised flawless service at every touch point - we CATER 4U! For us, good food evokes warm feelings of family, love, joy and celebration, and out of this love for creating joyful memories and lasting impressions, we have an unwavering commitment to personalised and excellent customer service. |+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
Cater4 U was born out of a passionate love for food to any gathering.
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
food, , ,
|
|+
,
|
|+
.
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|
|
[[Category:Hospitality]]
|
[[Category:Hospitality]]
|
|+
Latest revision as of 09:33, 21 February 2023
Catering Services In Zimbabwe, under the name Cater4 U are a catering service provider.
Contact Details
Address: Harare.
Cell: +263774161459.
Email:
Website:
Organisation Structure
Offers
Cater4 U was born out of bringing a passionate love for food to any gathering.