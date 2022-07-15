Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Catherine Mpofu"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Catherine Mpofu <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 10:54, 15 July 2022

Catherine Mpofu
Catherine Mpofu.jpg
BornCatherine Mpofu
( -Missing required parameter 1=month!-00)Missing required parameter 1=month! ,
ResidenceZimbabwe
NationalityZimbabwean
OrganizationZimbabwe Electoral Commission
Known forZEC Commissioner

Catherine Mpofu was sworn in as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in July 2022. [1]

Mpofu took the oath of office alongside five other new ZEC commissioners namely Rosewita Marutare, Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, Janet Mbetu Nzvenga, Kudzai Shava and Shepherd Manhivi.

Education

Career

Events

Further Reading

  1. President appoints new Zec commissioners, The Herald, Published: 7 July 2022, Retrieved: 15 July 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Catherine_Mpofu&oldid=118987"