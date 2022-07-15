Difference between revisions of "Catherine Mpofu"
|Catherine Mpofu
|Born
|Catherine Mpofu
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Organization
|Zimbabwe Electoral Commission
|Known for
|ZEC Commissioner
Catherine Mpofu was sworn in as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in July 2022. [1]
Mpofu took the oath of office alongside five other new ZEC commissioners namely Rosewita Marutare, Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, Janet Mbetu Nzvenga, Kudzai Shava and Shepherd Manhivi.
- ↑ President appoints new Zec commissioners, The Herald, Published: 7 July 2022, Retrieved: 15 July 2022