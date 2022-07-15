Difference between revisions of "Catherine Mpofu"

I find it a bit weird that folks who worked in the office that was charged with accepting the nominations are the ones who got appointed. This does not really bode well.</blockquote>

<blockquote>I think the appointment of both Shepherd Manhivi and Catherine Mpofu was unconstitutional. Both were public officers according to our constitution. And public officers are ineligible to be appointed to the ZEC.

Mpofu's appointment as a ZEC commissioner was condemned as she worked at Parliament, in the office that was charged with accepting the nominations of candidates who were to be interviewed for the six ZEC posts. <ref name="Nehanda Radio">Nyashadzashe Ndoro, [https://nehandaradio.com/2022/07/13/eds-zec-appointments-marred-with-irregularities-and-nepotism/ ED’s ZEC appointments marred with irregularities and nepotism], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: 13 July 2022, Retrieved: 15 July 2022</ref>

The swearing-in ceremony took place at [[State House]] in Harare and was presided over by President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]].

The new commissioners replaced [[Joyce Kazembe]], [[Daniel Chigaru]], [[Sibongile Ndlovu]], [[Netsai Mushonga]], [[Ngoni Kundidzora]] and [[Faith Sebata]] whose terms of office ended on 6 July 2022.

On 7 July 2022, Mpofu was appointed as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner together with Rosewita Marutare, Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, Janet Mbetu Nzvenga, Kudzai Shava and Shepherd Manhivi.

Mpofu is a Language, Communications Specialist and Peace Practitioner. <ref name="Veritas"> [https://www.veritaszim.net/node/5790 COMMISSIONS WATCH 05-2022 - Six New Commissioners for ZEC], ''Veritas'', Published: 15 June 2022, Retrieved: 15 June 2022</ref> She holds eleven years of experience working with the public, media and civic society from the Parliament of Zimbabwe. <ref name="ZimEye"> [https://www.zimeye.net/2022/07/12/new-zec-commissioner-not-related-to-dr-obert-mpofu/ New ZEC Commissioner Not Related To Dr Obert Mpofu], ''ZimEye'', Published: 12 July 2022, Retrieved: 15 July 2022</ref>

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Mpofu took the oath of office alongside five other new ZEC commissioners namely [[Rosewita Marutare]], [[Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose]], [[Janet Mbetu Nzvenga]], [[Kudzai Shava]] and [[Shepherd Manhivi]].

Mpofu took the oath of office alongside five other new ZEC commissioners namely [[Rosewita Marutare]], [[Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose]], [[Janet Mbetu Nzvenga]], [[Kudzai Shava]] and [[Shepherd Manhivi]].

| father = Joseph William Mpofu <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| father = <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| mother = Elidah Mpofu <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| mother = <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

<!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| image = Catherine Mpofu.jpg <!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| name = Catherine Mpofu <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

| name = Catherine Mpofu <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

Catherine Mpofu was sworn in as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in July 2022. [1]

Mpofu took the oath of office alongside five other new ZEC commissioners namely Rosewita Marutare, Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, Janet Mbetu Nzvenga, Kudzai Shava and Shepherd Manhivi.

Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

Mpofu is a Language, Communications Specialist and Peace Practitioner. [2] She holds eleven years of experience working with the public, media and civic society from the Parliament of Zimbabwe. [3]

Events

On 7 July 2022, Mpofu was appointed as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner together with Rosewita Marutare, Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, Janet Mbetu Nzvenga, Kudzai Shava and Shepherd Manhivi.

The new commissioners replaced Joyce Kazembe, Daniel Chigaru, Sibongile Ndlovu, Netsai Mushonga, Ngoni Kundidzora and Faith Sebata whose terms of office ended on 6 July 2022.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at State House in Harare and was presided over by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Controversies

Mpofu's appointment as a ZEC commissioner was condemned as she worked at Parliament, in the office that was charged with accepting the nominations of candidates who were to be interviewed for the six ZEC posts. [4]

United States of America-based opposition activist and information technology expert Freeman Chari said:

I think the appointment of both Shepherd Manhivi and Catherine Mpofu was unconstitutional. Both were public officers according to our constitution. And public officers are ineligible to be appointed to the ZEC. I find it a bit weird that folks who worked in the office that was charged with accepting the nominations are the ones who got appointed. This does not really bode well.