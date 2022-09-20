Difference between revisions of "Catherine Mpofu"

<blockquote>I think the appointment of both Shepherd Manhivi and Catherine Mpofu was unconstitutional. Both were public officers according to our constitution. And public officers are ineligible to be appointed to the ZEC.

Mpofu's appointment as a ZEC commissioner was condemned as she worked at Parliament, in the office that was charged with accepting the nominations of candidates who were to be interviewed for the six ZEC posts. <ref name="Nehanda Radio">Nyashadzashe Ndoro, [https://nehandaradio.com/2022/07/13/eds-zec-appointments-marred-with-irregularities-and-nepotism/ ED’s ZEC appointments marred with irregularities and nepotism], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: 13 July 2022, Retrieved: 15 July 2022</ref>

On '''19 September 2022''', '''Catherine Mpofu'''' was appointed Deputy Spokesperson of the [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]]. Her experience working with the public, spanning 11 years as of '''2022'''was significant. <ref name="Pindula">Pindula, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/09/19/zec-appoints-deputy-spokesperson/ ZEC Appoints Deputy Spokesperson] ''Pindula News'', Published: 19 September, 2022, Retrieved: 19 September 2022</ref>

She also served as the Healing, Reconciliation and Rehabilitation Manager at the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission . <ref name=" Pindula "> Pindula, [https:// news.pindula . co . zw /2022/ 09 / 19 /zec- appoints - deputy - spokesperson / ZEC Appoints Deputy Spokesperson ] '' Pindula News '', Published: 19 September, 2022, Retrieved: 19 September 2022</ref>

She had worked at the Parliament of Zimbabwe as a Public Relations Officer in the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, the Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Budget and Finance Committee. She had working experience as an interpreter at the same Parliament.

Mpofu was a Language, Communications Specialist and Peace Practitioner. <ref name="Veritas"> [https://www.veritaszim.net/node/5790 COMMISSIONS WATCH 05-2022 - Six New Commissioners for ZEC], ''Veritas'', Published: 15 June 2022, Retrieved: 15 June 2022</ref>

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

