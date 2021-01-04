CUZL seeks to serve as the intellectual commons of the university, providing high-quality services, resources and gateways to meet the needs of CUZ's diverse instructional, research and outreach programmes. This will be in keeping with the technological advances of the 21st Century.

The '''Catholic University of Zimbabwe''' is one of the few private owned universities in the country. The university is owned and run by the Roman Catholic church. It is headquartered in [[Harare]] and has other campuses in different parts of the country. According to their website, their mission is <blockquote>

Background

The Catholic University of Zimbabwe was established on 20 August 1998 through Statutory Instrument 268, Proclamation 49.[1] The first University Council was established in October 1998. The first Chancellor of the University was the late Patrick Fani Chakaipa, the then Archbishop of Harare. Robert Christopher Ndlovu, Professor George P. Kahari and Mr Herbert Munangatire were the first to propagate the idea of a Catholic University in Zimbabwe.[1]

On 25 February 1999, the University opened its doors to 41 students studying for the Bachelor of Business Management and Information Technology (Honours) Degree (BBM& IT). In August 2000, the Bachelor of Arts Degree was added.[1] In 2010, there were over 300 students in the two faculties - the Faculty of Business Management and Information Technology and the Faculty of Humanities. The proportion of men to women is about 50:50.[1]

Campuses

Harare (main campus) Bulawayo Mutare Chinhoyi

Programmes

Faculty of Commerce

Bachelor of Business Management and Information Technology (4year).[2]

Faculty of Humanities

Bachelor of Arts Honours in Theology(3 years)

Bachelor of Arts (Dual Honours) (3 years) subjects are; English, Communication, Geography, History, Religious Studies, Ndebele, Shona and Linguistics. [2]

Bachelor of Arts Dual Honours Block Release (4 years) English, Shona, Religious Studies, History, and Literature.[2]

Achievements

The University joined the International Council of Universities of St Thomas Aquinas (ICUSTA) in May 2013 which is an international association of Catholic Institutions of higher learning that faithfully adhere to the ideals and teachings of St Thomas Aquinas.[3] ICUSTA was found in 1993 by the University of St. Thomas in Santiago, Chile and it now houses 38 member institutions across the Globe.[3]







