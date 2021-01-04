Difference between revisions of "Catholic University"

Line 1: Line 1:

== Background ==

− The Catholic University of [[Zimbabwe]] was established on 20 August 1998 through Statutory Instrument 268, Proclamation 49.<ref name="background">, [http://www.cuz.ac.zw/index.php/about-cuz.html Welcome to The Catholic University of Zimbabwe],''Catholic University of Zimbabwe'', retrieved:10 Feb 2015"</ref> The first University Council was established in October 1998. The first Chancellor of the University was the late [[Patrick Fani Chakaipa]], the then Archbishop of Harare. [[Robert Christopher Ndlovu]], Professor [[George P. Kahari]] and Mr [[Herbert Munangatire]] were the first to propagate the idea of a Catholic University in Zimbabwe.<ref name="background"/>

−

− On 25 February 1999, the University opened its doors to 41 students studying for the Bachelor of Business Management and Information Technology (Honours) Degree (BBM& IT). In August 2000, the Bachelor of Arts Degree was added.<ref name="background"/> In 2010, there were over 300 students in the two faculties - the Faculty of Business Management and Information Technology and the Faculty of Humanities. The proportion of men to women is about 50:50.<ref name="background"/>

−

== Campuses ==

− # Harare (main campus)

− #[[Bulawayo]]

− #[[Mutare]]

− #[[Chinhoyi]]

−

== Programmes ==

== Faculty of Commerce ==

− *Bachelor of Business Management and Information Technology (4year).<ref name="brochure">, [http://www.cuz.ac.zw/downloads/gen_brochure.pdf Brochure],''Catholic University of Zimbabwe'', retrieved:10 Feb 2015"</ref>

−

== Faculty of Humanities ==

− *Bachelor of Arts Honours in Theology(3 years)

− *Bachelor of Arts (Dual Honours) (3 years) subjects are; English, Communication, Geography, History, Religious Studies, [[Ndebele]], [ [ Shona]] and Linguistics.<ref name="brochure"/>

− *Bachelor of Arts Dual Honours Block Release (4 years) English, Shona, Religious Studies, History, and Literature.<ref name="brochure"/>

−

== Achievements ==

− The University joined the International Council of Universities of St Thomas Aquinas (ICUSTA) in May 2013 which is an international association of Catholic Institutions of higher learning that faithfully adhere to the ideals and teachings of St Thomas Aquinas.<ref name="rwdzi">N. Rwodzi, [ http://www.jescom.co.zw/index.php/news/403-students-at-the-catholic-university-of-zimbabwe-to-benefit-from-icusta Students at the Catholic University of Zimbabwe to benefit from ICUSTA],''Jescom'', retrieved:10 Feb 2015"</ref> ICUSTA was found in 1993 by the University of St. Thomas in Santiago, Chile and it now houses 38 member institutions across the Globe.<ref name="rwdzi"/>

==References ==

− <references/>

