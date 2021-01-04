Difference between revisions of "Catholic University Of Zimbabwe"

The Catholic University of Zimbabwe was opened in August 1999 under statutory instrument 49 of 1998. It has four campuses offering 15 degree and other courses, 3100 students and 1200 graduates.

Location details

Harare Address: 18443, Cranborne Avenue, Hatfield, Harare.

Tel: 0242-570570, 0242-570169, 09200664

Email: marketing@cuz.ac.zw, info@cuz.ac.zw

Websites: www.cuz.ac.zw,



Bulawayo Address: 1645 Netherby Drive, Sunnyside, Bulawayo

Tel: 09 208 909, +263 8644 140 604, +263 717 716 716



Chinoyi Address: Hope Tariro Hope Catholic School, 7388 Coldstream, Chinhoyi Tel: 067 28 587/8, +263 8644140601



Mutare Address: Diocesan Training Centre, Jeff Road, Chikanga 2

Tel: 0220 201 0856, +263 86 44 137 977

