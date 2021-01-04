Difference between revisions of "Catholic University Of Zimbabwe"

CUZL seeks to serve as the intellectual commons of the university, providing high-quality services, resources and gateways to meet the needs of CUZ's diverse instructional, research and outreach programmes. This will be in keeping with the technological advances of the 21st Century.

The mission of the Catholic University of Zimbabwe library (CUZL) is to enrich its user community by fostering lifelong learning and providing access to recorded knowledge and information consistent with present and anticipated needs of the Catholic University of Zimbabwe (CUZ).

The '''Catholic University of Zimbabwe''' is one of the few private owned universities in the country. The university is owned and run by the Roman Catholic church. It is headquartered in [[Harare]] and has other campuses in different parts of the country. According to their website, their mission is <blockquote>

The '''Catholic University of Zimbabwe''' was opened in '''August 1999''' under statutory instrument 49 of 1998. It has four campuses offering 15 degree and other courses, 3100 students and 1200 graduates.

Location details

Harare Address: 18443, Cranborne Avenue, Hatfield, Harare.

Tel: 0242-570570, 0242-570169, 09200664

Email: marketing@cuz.ac.zw, info@cuz.ac.zw

Websites: www.cuz.ac.zw,



Bulawayo Address: 1645 Netherby Drive, Sunnyside, Bulawayo

Tel: 09 208 909, +263 8644 140 604, +263 717 716 716



Chinoyi Address: Hope Tariro Hope Catholic School, 7388 Coldstream, Chinhoyi Tel: 067 28 587/8, +263 8644140601



Mutare Address: Diocesan Training Centre, Jeff Road, Chikanga 2

Tel: 0220 201 0856, +263 86 44 137 977



School Grounds

4 Campuses

3100 students

15 degree programs and courses

1200 graduates



Events

2018 - Vice Chancellor of the Year Award, Megafest National Business Awards, Professor Ranga Zinyemba –

Associations