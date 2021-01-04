Difference between revisions of "Catholic University Of Zimbabwe"

Pindula

The '''Catholic University of Zimbabwe''' was opened in '''August 1999''' under statutory instrument 49 of 1998. It has four campuses offering 15 degree and other courses, 3100 students and 1200 graduates.
 
 
The '''Catholic University of Zimbabwe''' was opened in '''August 1999''' under statutory instrument 49 of 1998. It has four campuses offering 15 degree and other courses, 3100 students and 1200 graduates.  
 
The '''Catholic University of Zimbabwe''' was opened in '''August 1999''' under statutory instrument 49 of 1998. It has four campuses offering 15 degree and other courses, 3100 students and 1200 graduates.  
[[File:Catholic.png|240|thumb]]
The '''Catholic University of Zimbabwe''' is one of the few private owned universities in the country. The university is owned and run by the Roman Catholic church. It is headquartered in [[Harare]] and has other campuses in different parts of the country. According to their website, their mission is <blockquote>
The mission of the Catholic University of Zimbabwe library (CUZL) is to enrich its user community by fostering lifelong learning and providing access to recorded knowledge and information consistent with present and anticipated needs of the Catholic University of Zimbabwe (CUZ).
CUZL seeks to serve as the intellectual commons of the university, providing high-quality services, resources and gateways to meet the needs of CUZ's diverse instructional, research and outreach programmes. This will be in keeping with the technological advances of the 21st Century.
</blockquote>
  
 
==Location details==
'''Address''': Diocesan Training Centre, Jeff Road, Chikanga 2 <br/>
 
'''Address''': Diocesan Training Centre, Jeff Road, Chikanga 2 <br/>
 
'''Tel''': 0220 201 0856, +263 86 44 137 977 <br/>
 
'''Tel''': 0220 201 0856, +263 86 44 137 977 <br/>
==School Grounds==
4 Campuses <br/>
3100 students <br/>
15 degree programs and courses <br/>
1200 graduates <br/>
==Events==
'''2018''' - Vice Chancellor of the Year Award, [[Megafest National Business Awards]],  Professor [[Ranga Zinyemba]] –
==Associations==
==Further Reading==
  
 
The Catholic University of Zimbabwe was opened in August 1999 under statutory instrument 49 of 1998. It has four campuses offering 15 degree and other courses, 3100 students and 1200 graduates.

240

| footnotes =

The Catholic University of Zimbabwe is one of the few private owned universities in the country. The university is owned and run by the Roman Catholic church. It is headquartered in Harare and has other campuses in different parts of the country. According to their website, their mission is

The mission of the Catholic University of Zimbabwe library (CUZL) is to enrich its user community by fostering lifelong learning and providing access to recorded knowledge and information consistent with present and anticipated needs of the Catholic University of Zimbabwe (CUZ). CUZL seeks to serve as the intellectual commons of the university, providing high-quality services, resources and gateways to meet the needs of CUZ's diverse instructional, research and outreach programmes. This will be in keeping with the technological advances of the 21st Century.

Location details

Harare Address: 18443, Cranborne Avenue, Hatfield, Harare.
Tel: 0242-570570, 0242-570169, 09200664
Email: marketing@cuz.ac.zw, info@cuz.ac.zw
Websites: www.cuz.ac.zw,

Bulawayo Address: 1645 Netherby Drive, Sunnyside, Bulawayo
Tel: 09 208 909, +263 8644 140 604, +263 717 716 716

Chinoyi Address: Hope Tariro Hope Catholic School, 7388 Coldstream, Chinhoyi Tel: 067 28 587/8, +263 8644140601

Mutare Address: Diocesan Training Centre, Jeff Road, Chikanga 2
Tel: 0220 201 0856, +263 86 44 137 977

School Grounds

4 Campuses
3100 students
15 degree programs and courses
1200 graduates

Events

2018 - Vice Chancellor of the Year Award, Megafest National Business Awards, Professor Ranga Zinyemba

Associations

Further Reading

