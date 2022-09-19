Her experience working with the public, the media and Civil Society spans a period of 11 years as of 2022. She also served as the Healing, Reconciliation and Rehabilitation Manager at the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission. <ref name="Pindula">Pindula, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/09/19/zec-appoints-deputy-spokesperson/ ZEC Appoints Deputy Spokesperson] ''Pindula News'', Published: 19 September, 2022, Retrieved: 19 September 2022</ref>

On 19 September 2022, Cathrine Mpofu's appointment as the Deputy Spokesperson of the [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]]. She worked had previously at the Parliament of Zimbabwe as a Public Relations Officer in the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, the Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Budget and Finance Committee. She has working experience as an interpreter at the same Parliament.

Cathrine Mpofu is a Zimbabwean Language and Communications specialist as well as a Peace Practitioner who has worked for various Parliament Committees in the capacity of Public Relations officer.

Background

Educational Background

She holds a BA degree in Ndebele Language and an MSc in Peace, Leadership and Conflict Resolution.

General Career

Her experience working with the public, the media and Civil Society spans a period of 11 years as of 2022. She also served as the Healing, Reconciliation and Rehabilitation Manager at the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission.





References