Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Cathrine Mpofu"

Page Discussion
 
(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 81: Line 81:
 
'''Cathrine Mpofu''' is a Zimbabwean Language and Communications specialist as well as a Peace Practitioner who has worked for various Parliament Committees in the capacity of Public Relations officer.  
 
'''Cathrine Mpofu''' is a Zimbabwean Language and Communications specialist as well as a Peace Practitioner who has worked for various Parliament Committees in the capacity of Public Relations officer.  
  
=='''Background'''==
+
==Personal Details==
 
+
No information was found on her age, place of birth, or family.
 
 
=='''Educational Background'''==
 
  
 +
==School / Education==
 
She holds a BA degree in Ndebele Language and an MSc in Peace, Leadership and Conflict Resolution.
 
She holds a BA degree in Ndebele Language and an MSc in Peace, Leadership and Conflict Resolution.
  
=='''General Career'''==
+
==Service / Career==
 
+
On '''19 September 2022''', '''Cathrine Mpofu''''s appointment as the Deputy Spokesperson of the [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]]. She worked had previously at the Parliament of Zimbabwe as a Public Relations Officer in the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, the Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Budget and Finance Committee. She has working experience as an interpreter at the same Parliament.
On 19 September 2022, Cathrine Mpofu's appointment as the Deputy Spokesperson of the [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]]. She worked had previously at the Parliament of Zimbabwe as a Public Relations Officer in the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, the Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Budget and Finance Committee. She has working experience as an interpreter at the same Parliament.
 
  
 
Her experience working with the public, the media and Civil Society spans a period of 11 years as of 2022. She also served as the Healing, Reconciliation and Rehabilitation Manager at the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission. <ref name="Pindula">Pindula, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/09/19/zec-appoints-deputy-spokesperson/ ZEC Appoints Deputy Spokesperson] ''Pindula News'', Published: 19 September, 2022, Retrieved: 19 September 2022</ref>
 
Her experience working with the public, the media and Civil Society spans a period of 11 years as of 2022. She also served as the Healing, Reconciliation and Rehabilitation Manager at the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission. <ref name="Pindula">Pindula, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/09/19/zec-appoints-deputy-spokesperson/ ZEC Appoints Deputy Spokesperson] ''Pindula News'', Published: 19 September, 2022, Retrieved: 19 September 2022</ref>
  
 +
==Events==
 +
===Major Successes===
  
==Major Successes==
+
===Failures===
  
 +
===Resignation===
  
==Failures==
+
==Further Reading==
 
 
 
 
==Resignation==
 
  
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title=Cathrine Mpofu, biography, education, strategy, ideology, succession  - Pindula, Local Knowledge
+
|title=Cathrine Mpofu
|titlemode=replace
+
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=Wikipedia Cathrine Mpofu, ZEC Deputy Spokesperson
+
|keywords=ZEC,commisioner,Public Relations Officer,Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee
|description=
+
|description= Zimbabwe Electoral Commission
 +
|image=CATHRINE MPOFU.jpg
 +
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 +
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
 +
 +
[[Category:Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]]

Latest revision as of 19:33, 19 September 2022

Commissioner

Cathrine Mpofu
Cathrine Mpofu
Personal details
Born
Cathrine Mpofu

(-Missing required parameter 1=month!-00)Missing required parameter 1=month! ,
DiedMissing required parameter 1=month! , (-Missing required parameter 1=month!-00) (aged Expression error: Missing operand for -.)
CitizenshipZimbabwean
NationalityZimbabwe
Occupation
Known forBeing the Deputy Spokesperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission

Cathrine Mpofu is a Zimbabwean Language and Communications specialist as well as a Peace Practitioner who has worked for various Parliament Committees in the capacity of Public Relations officer.

Personal Details

No information was found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

She holds a BA degree in Ndebele Language and an MSc in Peace, Leadership and Conflict Resolution.

Service / Career

On 19 September 2022, Cathrine Mpofu's appointment as the Deputy Spokesperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission. She worked had previously at the Parliament of Zimbabwe as a Public Relations Officer in the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, the Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Budget and Finance Committee. She has working experience as an interpreter at the same Parliament.

Her experience working with the public, the media and Civil Society spans a period of 11 years as of 2022. She also served as the Healing, Reconciliation and Rehabilitation Manager at the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission. [1]

Events

Major Successes

Failures

Resignation

Further Reading

References

  1. Pindula, ZEC Appoints Deputy Spokesperson Pindula News, Published: 19 September, 2022, Retrieved: 19 September 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Cathrine_Mpofu&oldid=120431"