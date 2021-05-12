Difference between revisions of "Cebolabo Zulu"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Princess '''Cebolabo Zulu''' is the daughter of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and his fifth wife Queen Nompumelelo Mchiza. ==Background== ===Siblings=== Pr...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 17:04, 12 May 2021
Princess Cebolabo Zulu is the daughter of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and his fifth wife Queen Nompumelelo Mchiza.
Background
Siblings
Princess Cebolabo has two siblings; Princess Nqobangothando and Prince Nhlangano.[1]
References
- ↑ The AmaZulu facing a royal predicament, Sunday World, Published: March 22, 2021, Retrieved: May 12, 2021