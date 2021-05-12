Pindula

Princess Cebolabo Zulu is the daughter of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and his fifth wife Queen Nompumelelo Mchiza.

Background

Siblings

Princess Cebolabo has two siblings; Princess Nqobangothando and Prince Nhlangano.[1]

References

  1. The AmaZulu facing a royal predicament, Sunday World, Published: March 22, 2021, Retrieved: May 12, 2021
