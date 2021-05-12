|description= Princess Cebolabo Zulu is the daughter of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and his fifth wife Queen Nompumelelo Mchiza.

[[File: Cebolabo Zulu .jpg|thumb|Princess Cebolabo Zulu leads the reed dance in 2008 ]] Princess '''Cebolabo Zulu''' is the daughter of the late Zulu King [[Goodwill Zwelithini]] and his fifth wife Queen [[Nompumelelo Mchiza]].

Background

Siblings

Princess Cebolabo has two siblings; Princess Nqobangothando and Prince Nhlangano.[1]

Reed Dance

On 8 September 2008, Princess Cebolabo Zulu led the maidens during the annual Umkhosi Womhlanga (reed dance) at Enyokeni Royal Palace in KwaNongoma, South Africa. The reed dance, known as Umkhosi Womhlanga is an ancient Zulu tradition attended by virgins only. The event, hosted by the Zulu royal family in partnership with the KZN Department of Arts and Culture and is aimed at teaching young women about the dangers of social ills.[2]

In 2020 Princess Cebolabo was part of the reed dance that was attended by only 30 maidens due to Covid-19 restrictions. They also didn't carry the reeds, but they held placards written: "I'm not next #enough is enough". "My life matters fight domestic violence" and other messages against women abuse.[3]