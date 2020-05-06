Difference between revisions of "Cecil Chakunyuka Muchena"

In July 2018, Cecil Chakunyuka Muchena was elected to Ward 4 Manyame RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1762 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Manyame RDC with 1762 votes, beating Rossabel Jonga of MDC-Alliance with 917 votes and Charles Chitsika, independent, with 245 votes. [1]

