Cecil Nyoni is a Zimbabwean born footballer based in the United Kingdom.

Career

Nyoni played for Sheffield Wednesday and went on to sign for Nottingham Forest before dropping into the non-league scene.[1]

Drug Abuse and Addiction

As a result of cocaine addiction, Nyoni accrued a £600 debt. He was kidnapped, taken to a desolate graveyard and told he would take a beating every 20 minutes the £600 he owed did not arrive.

Apart from drug addiction, Nyoni was also a gambler. Speaking to The Star, Nyoni revealed that he lost all the money he got from playing for Sheffield Wednesday because of his gambling addiction. He said:

"I knew every drug dealer in Sheffield,” he said, speaking to The Star. “They all knew I’d been at Wednesday and thought I had loads of money. They’d let me take drugs off them and thought I could pay them with my football money, but the fact was I’d gambled all my money away. I couldn’t afford it. I had been scared to answer the phone and it came to the point he thought I was taking the piss out of him. All the people I thought were my mates that I had been partying with, doing cocaine with, they didn’t come to help me. They were talking about stabbing me, where they were going to bury my body at Snake Pass. I’ve never been so scared in my life."

