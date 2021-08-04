Difference between revisions of "Cecil Rhode's Burial Place"
|Cecil Rhode's Burial Place
|Location
|Matobos National Park
|Nearest city
|Bulawayo
Cecil Rhode's Burial Place is the resting place for Cecil John Rhodes who was the founder of the British South Africa Company which was responsible for the colonisation of Zimbabwe in the 1890s. He was buried in the Matobo National Park, in Bulawayo. His place of burial is visited by many and has become a tourist attraction.
