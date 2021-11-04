Difference between revisions of "Cecil Rhode's Burial Place"
Latest revision as of 08:08, 4 November 2021
|Cecil Rhode's Burial Place
|Location
|Matobos National Park
|Nearest city
|Bulawayo
Cecil Rhode's Burial Place is the resting place for Cecil John Rhodes who was the founder of the British South Africa Company, which was responsible for the colonisation of Zimbabwe in the 1890s. He was buried in the Matobo National Park, near Bulawayo. His place of burial is visited by many and has become a tourist attraction. It is also known as World's View, Matobo.
See History of Zimbabwe Timeline.
See National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.
Video