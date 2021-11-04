Difference between revisions of "Cecil Rhode's Burial Place"

'''Cecil Rhode's Burial Place''' is the resting place for [[Cecil John Rhodes]] who was the founder of the [[British South Africa Company]] , which was responsible for the colonisation of [[Zimbabwe]] in the '''1890'''s .

He was buried in the [[Matobo National Park]], in [[Bulawayo]]. His place of burial is visited by many and has become a tourist attraction.

