Difference between revisions of "Cecil Rhode's Burial Place"

Cecil Rhode's Burial Place is at World's View, Matobo. Cecil Rhodes, (who died in 1902 in Muizenberg, in the Cape ), Dr. Leander Starr Jameson and other early white settlers, including Allan Wilson and all the members of the Shangani Patrol, who were killed by General Mtjaan and his 30,000 Ndebele warriors in The 1893 Anglo-Ndebele War, are buried here on the summit of Malindidzimu, the “hill of benevolent spirits”, in Matobo National Park. The peacefulness is immense, taking on a spiritual quality that makes it clear why it's so sacred to the Ndebele people. It is a short walk from the car park takes the visitor to the grave site on the solid granite hill which is surrounded by a natural amphitheater of massive boulders.

GPS reference to car park: 20⁰29′29.26″S 28⁰30′44.20″E

Shortly after the third and final Indaba in September 1896 Rhodes and Dr. Hans Sauer went horse riding into the Matobo hills, when he discovered the place, Malindidzimu Hill. Or, another story – Earl Grey (administrator of the territory from April 1896 to December 1898 and in August 1896) had visited Rhodes on his farm to discuss various matters. Rhodes and Grey went riding in the Matobo Hills, when he first discovered it. And then, two years later, initiated a search for the previously remembered site.

Cecil John Rhodes was extremely fond of the Matobo Hills, and he set up a trust, which administered the newly formed "Rhodes Matopos National Park". He also funded a railway line, in his own words "to make a short railway line....So that the people may enjoy the glory of the Matopos from Saturday to Monday".

