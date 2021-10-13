The conservancy is set amongst the indigenous dwarf Msasa Trees and the rare indigenous Cedar trees. 10km from [[Juliasdale]] and 20 km from [[Nyanga National Park]]

Cedar Peak Cottage is an off-grid stone cottage, in a nature conservancy known as Cedar Peak. It offers sweeping views of Mount Inyangani (2600m) the highest point in Zimbabwean and the Nyanga district as well as Mt Rupararo (Bald Man's Head).

Cedar Peak Cottage is an off-grid stone cottage, in a nature conservancy known as Cedar Peak. It offers sweeping views of Mount Inyangani (2600m) the highest point in Zimbabwean and the Nyanga district as well as Mt Rupararo (Bald Man’s Head). The conservancy is set amongst the indigenous dwarf Msasa Trees and the rare indigenous Cedar trees. 10km from Juliasdale and 20 km from Nyanga National Park

The place is OFF GRID! Take yourself back to nature and enjoy the beauty of the mountains – this means NO ZESA, NO TV but there is a solar and generator for lights & plug points. Plug points for charging phones etc. There is cell phone signal. Bring own petrol.

Cedar Peak Cottage

Address:/ physical: north of 67km peg, Rusape/Juliasdale/Nyanga road, Nyanga district, Manicaland Province.

Telephone: +263 77 749 6707 - R Harvey

Telephone: +263 77 749 6707 - R Harvey
Email: r.harvey@tradinginternational.co.za
WhatsApp +27768121989

Description: Located off the Rusape/Juliasdale/Nyanga road at the 67km peg From Harare https://www.google.com/maps/dir/-17.8568038,31.1693981/Cedar+Peak+Cottage,+Cedar+Peak+Road,+Nyanga,+Zimbabwe/@-17.8511372,31.1806285,13.92z/data=!4m9!4m8!1m0!1m5!1m1!1s0x192c3f3a526a2fa5:0x43e9c40d352979ec!2m2!1d32.628817!2d-18.328748!3e0

240 km from Harare – allow 3 ½ Hours to arrive in daylight.

Go East toward Mutare - At Rusape Turn Left to Nyanga – 170km covered

67 km Peg Turn Left into STAFFIN Road (signposted this is a good gravel Road)



- you have already passed London Stores at + - 63km

- Check odometer – 3,7km from London Stores is the Staffin Rd Turnoff

- 100 m before Staffin turnoff you will see a Stone Carver Stall on your right

- If you pass Punch Rock, Pine Tree Inn or Froggy Farm Stall you have gone too far

From Staffin Road Turnoff – 2.3 km to cottage

Proceed 1,4km until road veers left - 250m later you get a T junction where you turn Right (on your way you will pass a sign Derry of Liverpool on your right).

on your right). Pass house on left – Stidolph and after 100m you will see the gate for Cedar Peak Private Game Reserve and you are going downhill for 800m

and after 100m you will see the gate for and you are going downhill for 800m At the bottom- Reach road split – veer right you will see the cottage 50m further –

Hoot for Farai the Caretaker so he can open.

Pin: https://www.google.com/maps/place/Cedar+Peak+Cottage+0777496707/@-18.3285539,32.6244676,15.75z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x43e9c40d352979ec!8m2!3d-18.3287478!4d32.6288179





Facilities

3 Bedrooms – sleeps 8 adults (3 doubles and 2 singles with Bedding)

Fold out Camp Bed and Fold out Chair Bed for small kids. Mattress

2 Bathrooms (one only with shower) – Wood burner for hot water.

Towels and bedding provided

Lounge/Dining/Patio

Outside Braai

Fireplace - Jet master

Gas Stove, Gas Freezer, Bar Fridge – also outside wood stove

Kitchen, Glassware and Cutlery

Braai and view benches

30km Uninterrupted Views

Dining Table – 6 chairs (best taken on the patio)

Solar and Generator for lights, chargers, laptops etc.

Petrol (say 5lt per night) plus 200ml 2-Stroke oil for the Generator/Borehole water

Dishwashing Liquid

Candles, Matches and Torch

Food and Drinks, Ice and Cooler – self catering

Toiletries Soap & Toilet paper and personal items

Golf clubs and fly-fishing kit

Bird book & binoculars

Good pair of walking shoes – lots to explore

Walking trails and granite climbing domes, bird watching and just relaxing in clear mountain air. Numerous ancient pits, terracing and structures within easy walking distance.

- Directions 10km toward Juliasdale, right to Mutare and at 11,5 km left on gravel – follow directions to Mutarazi Junior school – after school go left on Pungwe Road and after about 6km then see signs for Mutarazi falls

3 Bedrooms – sleeps 8 adults (3 doubles and 2 singles with Bedding)

Pool, horses, walks. Wildlife viewing.




