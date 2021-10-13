Difference between revisions of "Cedar Peak Cottage"
Cedar Peak Cottage is an off-grid stone cottage, in a nature conservancy known as Cedar Peak. It offers sweeping views of Mount Inyangani (2600m) the highest point in Zimbabwean and the Nyanga district as well as Mt Rupararo (Bald Man’s Head). The conservancy is set amongst the indigenous dwarf Msasa Trees and the rare indigenous Cedar trees. 10km from Juliasdale and 20 km from Nyanga National Park
The place is OFF GRID! Take yourself back to nature and enjoy the beauty of the mountains – this means NO ZESA, NO TV but there is a solar and generator for lights & plug points. Plug points for charging phones etc. There is cell phone signal. Bring own petrol.
See Low End Guide.
Contacts and Location (Oct 2021)
Address:/ physical: north of 67km peg, Rusape/Juliasdale/Nyanga road, Nyanga district, Manicaland Province.
Address / booking:
Telephone: +263 77 749 6707 - R Harvey
Email: Web: Skype / Whatever: Local Number Johannesburg WhatsApp +27768121989 r.harvey@tradinginternational.co.za
Description: Located off the Rusape/Juliasdale/Nyanga road at the 67km peg From Harare https://www.google.com/maps/dir/-17.8568038,31.1693981/Cedar+Peak+Cottage,+Cedar+Peak+Road,+Nyanga,+Zimbabwe/@-17.8511372,31.1806285,13.92z/data=!4m9!4m8!1m0!1m5!1m1!1s0x192c3f3a526a2fa5:0x43e9c40d352979ec!2m2!1d32.628817!2d-18.328748!3e0
- 240 km from Harare – allow 3 ½ Hours to arrive in daylight.
- Go East toward Mutare - At Rusape Turn Left to Nyanga – 170km covered
- 67 km Peg Turn Left into STAFFIN Road (signposted this is a good gravel Road)
- you have already passed London Stores at + - 63km
- Check odometer – 3,7km from London Stores is the Staffin Rd Turnoff
- 100 m before Staffin turnoff you will see a Stone Carver Stall on your right
- If you pass Punch Rock, Pine Tree Inn or Froggy Farm Stall you have gone too far
From Staffin Road Turnoff – 2.3 km to cottage
- Proceed 1,4km until road veers left - 250m later you get a T junction where you turn Right (on your way you will pass a sign Derry of Liverpool on your right).
- Pass house on left – Stidolph and after 100m you will see the gate for Cedar Peak Private Game Reserve and you are going downhill for 800m
- At the bottom- Reach road split – veer right you will see the cottage 50m further –
- Hoot for Farai the Caretaker so he can open.
Pin: https://www.google.com/maps/place/Cedar+Peak+Cottage+0777496707/@-18.3285539,32.6244676,15.75z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x43e9c40d352979ec!8m2!3d-18.3287478!4d32.6288179
Facility
Facilities
- 3 Bedrooms – sleeps 8 adults (3 doubles and 2 singles with Bedding)
- Fold out Camp Bed and Fold out Chair Bed for small kids. Mattress
- 2 Bathrooms (one only with shower) – Wood burner for hot water.
- Towels and bedding provided
- Lounge/Dining/Patio
- Outside Braai
- Fireplace - Jet master
- Gas Stove, Gas Freezer, Bar Fridge – also outside wood stove
- Kitchen, Glassware and Cutlery
- Braai and view benches
- 30km Uninterrupted Views
- Dining Table – 6 chairs (best taken on the patio)
- Solar and Generator for lights, chargers, laptops etc.
Bring:
- Petrol (say 5lt per night) plus 200ml 2-Stroke oil for the Generator/Borehole water
- Dishwashing Liquid
- Candles, Matches and Torch
- Food and Drinks, Ice and Cooler – self catering
- Toiletries Soap & Toilet paper and personal items
- Golf clubs and fly-fishing kit
- Bird book & binoculars
- Good pair of walking shoes – lots to explore
Activities
Pictures - http://www.facebook.com/pages/Nyanga-Zimbabwe/Cedar-Peak-Cottage-Nyanga/110608902314464?v=wall Walking trails and granite climbing domes, bird watching and just relaxing in clear mountain air. Numerous ancient pits, terracing and structures within easy walking distance.
- Directions 10km toward Juliasdale, right to Mutare and at 11,5 km left on gravel – follow directions to Mutarazi Junior school – after school go left on Pungwe Road and after about 6km then see signs for Mutarazi falls
Reviews
https://www.airbnb.co.za/rooms/23250284?locale=en&_set_bev_on_new_domain=1552482432_LzGvyV2tJjOcvK0i&source_impression_id=p3_1584378562_%2Bvej%2B78ks3mfUxlz Facilities • 3 Bedrooms – sleeps 8 adults (3 doubles and 2 singles with Bedding)
Pool, horses, walks… (at the location). Pool. Wildlife. Viewing.
Area attractions
- Montclair Casino Hotel – horse riding – 12km
- Juliasdale – petrol, shop – 12 km
- London Stores (no longer called London Stores!) – shop, butcher, beer, fruits in season – 3.5km
- Pine Tree Inn – nice gardens and teas – 6km
- Froggy Farm - Nurseries/Farm stalls – 6km
- [[Loch Moodie}} (Claremont Kiosk) – Trout Fishing – 15km
- Rupuraro – game drives, picnics, horse riding – 17km Nyanga National Park – 22km
- Rhodes Dam and Rhodes Nyanga Hotel/Museum – teas and history
- Mare Dam – row boats and trout fishing
- Udu Dam – bream fishing
- Gulliver and Purdon Dam (designated trophy Trout)
- Ancient ruins and slave pits.
- Perennial Rivers – Nyangombe, Pungwe Gorge and Gairezi
- Nyangombe Falls and swimming pool – great picnic spot
- Mount Nyangani – half day climb – start early
- Mtarazi Falls and Zip Line (760m high)
- Pungwe Falls, Nyangombe Falls – 40km
- Golf – Claremont CG (15km) and Troutbek GC (40km)
- World's View, Nyanga – past Troutbek
- Honde Valley including Aberfoyle Lodge (Tea Estate & Golf Course) – 75km
- Ziwa National Monuments – 35km