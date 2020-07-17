Difference between revisions of "Celebrity Conversations"
From Pindula
|
Richard1984 (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Celebrity Conversations is Celebrity Arts Trust's initiative for engaging conversations with influential, established and up and coming people from diverse backgrounds. The pr...")
|
Richard1984 (talk | contribs)
m
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
Celebrity Conversations is Celebrity Arts Trust's initiative for engaging conversations with influential, established and up and coming people from diverse backgrounds. The programme tackles any issues of concern.<br>
Celebrity Conversations is Celebrity Arts Trust's initiative for engaging conversations with influential, established and up and coming people from diverse backgrounds. The programme tackles any issues of concern.<br>
|−
Celebrity Conversations also known at [https://www.facebook.com/zimbocelebrity #CelebrityConversations] is maintained by Celebrity Arts and [[Midagasha_Global|Midagasha Global]]
|+
Celebrity Conversations also known at [https://www.facebook.com/zimbocelebrity #CelebrityConversations] is maintained by Celebrity Arts and [[Midagasha_Global|Midagasha Global]]
|−
[[Category:
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:]]
Latest revision as of 06:37, 17 July 2020
Celebrity Conversations is Celebrity Arts Trust's initiative for engaging conversations with influential, established and up and coming people from diverse backgrounds. The programme tackles any issues of concern.
Celebrity Conversations also known at #CelebrityConversations is maintained by Celebrity Arts and Midagasha Global.
Celebrity Conversations has had conversations with Willom Tight of The Tight Family, Skawara, Ras Caleb, Apostle Aleck Makaka, Mercedes G, Pumacol, Muchaneta aka Kesia Musona Magosha, Rebo Dee, Lunah Virtuous,