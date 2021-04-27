Difference between revisions of "Centenary"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 28:
|Line 28:
==Population==
==Population==
|−
It is home to about 3,388 people
|+
It is home to about 3,388 people.
|+
{| class="pintablefloat"
{| class="pintablefloat"
|Line 65:
|Line 66:
<references/>
<references/>
|−
[[Category:Towns and Cities]][[Category:Places]]
|+
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
|+
[[Category:Places]]
Latest revision as of 08:33, 27 April 2021
Centenary is a Town located in Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe.
Population
It is home to about 3,388 people.