Difference between revisions of "Centenary"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 30:
|Line 30:
It is home to about 3,388 people.
It is home to about 3,388 people.
|−
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]].
|+
|+
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]].
{| class="pintablefloat"
{| class="pintablefloat"
Latest revision as of 08:04, 4 October 2021
Centenary is a Town located in Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe.
Population
It is home to about 3,388 people.
See St Albert’s Secondary School.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.