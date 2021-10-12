Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Centenary"

Page Discussion
 
Line 30: Line 30:
 
It is home to about 3,388 people.  
 
It is home to about 3,388 people.  
  
 +
See [[Langham Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
See [[St Albert’s Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
See [[St Albert’s Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
Line 61: Line 62:
 
|description=
 
|description=
 
}}
 
}}
 
 
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

Latest revision as of 14:19, 12 October 2021

Template:Infobox Town

Centenary is a Town located in Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home to about 3,388 people.

See Langham Secondary School.
See St Albert’s Secondary School.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

Articles You Might Like





References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Centenary&oldid=111103"