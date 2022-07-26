Pindula

It is home to about 3,388 people.  
 
It is home to about 3,388 people.  
In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Centenary''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Border Gezi]] of Zanu PF, Unopposed.
  
 
See [[Langham Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Langham Secondary School]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
  
==References==
<references/>
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
 
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
 
[[Category:Places]]
 
[[Category:Places]]

Template:Infobox Town

Centenary is a Town located in Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home to about 3,388 people.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Centenary returned to Parliament:

See Langham Secondary School.
See St Albert’s Secondary School.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

References

