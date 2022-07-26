Difference between revisions of "Centenary"
==Population==
==Population==
It is home to about 3,388 people.
It is home to about 3,388 people.
See [[Langham Secondary School]]. <br/>
See [[Langham Secondary School]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|−
|−
|−
Centenary is a Town located in Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe.
Population
It is home to about 3,388 people.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Centenary returned to Parliament:
- Border Gezi of Zanu PF, Unopposed.
See Langham Secondary School.
See St Albert’s Secondary School.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.