Difference between revisions of "Centre for Elections and Democracy in Southern Africa (CEDSA)"

[[File:CEDSA.jpg|thumb|CEDSA]]The '''Centre for Elections and Democracy in Southern Africa (CEDSA)''' is a politically independent, non-governmental democracy, governance and electoral research organisation based in [[Harare]], [[Zimbabwe]]. The major focus of the organisation is the promotion of electoral democracy in Zimbabwe and Southern Africa.<ref name="cedsa"> [http://cedsa.org.zw/], ''Centre for Elections and Democracy in Southern Africa, Accessed: 12 June, 2020''</ref>

CEDSA

Background

This think tank serves to further public education through the production and dissemination of accessible commentary and scholarship. The organisation aims to provide a balanced and thoughtful perspective on topical issues, promoting open and rationale debate based on evidence rather than ideology. It seeks to instill into the public that it deals with, a more nuanced understanding of the concepts of democracy, human rights and electoral participation by going beyond the superficial definitions and meaning currently propagated by some civic bodies and political parties in the country.

The organisation has a sub regional focus, conducting and commissioning work in the following areas: Electoral studies; opinion polls and surveys, election observation in the region and analysis of electoral laws and how they are applied by countries in the region and beyond. Through its innovative programming, the organisation seeks to challenge conventional wisdom, stimulate debate and enlighten the public conversation.

The Centre’s Research Advisory Council comprised of renowned academics and professionals in a variety of disciplines guides the organisation’s research staff.

Vision

The vision of CEDSA is democratisation, empowerment, development and Human Rights in Southern Africa.

Mission Statement

Building Democracy for Empowerment and Free Electoral Participation

Values

In pursuit of its vision the organisation is guide by the following values:

Democratic institutions and processes

Equal Respect for first and second generation human rights

Development and empowerment of citizenry

Non Partisan election monitoring and observation

Transparency and independence

Gender Equality

Non-Discrimination

Objectives

Development of local understanding and appreciation of participatory democratic electoral processes

Influence policy and legislation

Well grounded research informing advocacy

Making civil society democracy initiatives effective and non-partisan.

Key Person

Jealousy Mawarire is the Executive Director and founding trustee of CEDSA.

Address

No 10 Soden Avenue, Hillside, Harare, Zimbabwe

Phone: +263 4 747 545









References