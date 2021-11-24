In July 2018, Cephas Charamba was elected to Ward 2 Rushinga RDC, for Zanu PF with 670 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 2 Rushinga RDC with 670 votes, beating Maongomeko Chari of NPF with 59 votes, and Shortie Mikira of MDC Alliance with 33 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

