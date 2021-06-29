Pindula

Cephas Chimedza is a former Zimbabwean footballer who played as a left back, holding midfielder, attacking midfielder and on the left side of the midfield. Chimedza played for both CAPS United and Dynamos Football Club.

Teams Played For

  • Dynamos
  • CAPS United
  • Germinal Beershot
  • Sint Truidense

