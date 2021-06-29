Difference between revisions of "Cephas Chimedza"
Cephas Chimedza is a former Zimbabwean footballer who played as a left back, holding midfielder, attacking midfielder and on the left side of the midfield. Chimedza played for both CAPS United and Dynamos Football Club.
Teams Played For
- Dynamos
- CAPS United
- Germinal Beershot
- Sint Truidense