Revision as of 06:53, 4 March 2023
Cephas Chimedza is a former Zimbabwean footballer who played as a left back, holding midfielder, attacking midfielder, and on the left side of the midfield. Chimedza played for both CAPS United and Dynamos Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League and several clubs in Belgium.
Background
Cephas Chimedza was born on 5 December 1984. His wife, Sharon, died in February 2023 in Belgium where the couple was based. Cephas and Sharon had three children.
Career
Chimedza started his career with Chibuku Support Unit Juniors when he was 10, and later joined Dynamos in the under-15 team in 1999.[1]
He made his debut for the first team in 2001. In 2004 Chimedza joined Dynamos' cross-town rival CAPS United.
In 2005, Chimedza joined the Belgian club Germinal Beerschot. The following year, he joined Sint-Truidense and was at the club until 2010.
In 2011, Chimedza joined Westerlo, and the following year, he joined Cappellen.
Chimedza quit professional football in 2011 after he sustained a knee injury. He later played for Willebroekse SV from 2013 to 2018.
Awards
He was voted Soccer Star of The Year in 2004.
National Team
Chimedza made his debut for the Zimbabwe national team (The Warriors) on 01 May 2004 in a friendly match against Zambia at the Independence Stadium Lusaka. The match ended 1-1.[2]
He played his final match for The Warriors on 22 June 2008. The match was a World Cup 2010 qualifier against Kenya at Rufaro Stadium in Harare. The match ended 0-0.
In total, Chimedza played 30 matches for the Warriors.
He played for Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in 2006 scoring once against Ghana in a 2 -1 win.[3]
Teams Played For
- Dynamos
- CAPS United
- Germinal Beershot
- Sint-Truidense
- Westerlo
- Cappellen
References
- ↑ Sipiwe Nyoni, Cephas Chimedza regrets missing targets in football career, Zim Morning Post, Published: 06 November 2019, Retrieved: 04 March 2023
- ↑ Cephas Chimedza, National Football Teams, Published: No Date Was Given, Retrieved: 04 March 2023
- ↑ Former Warriors Leftback Cephas Chimedza Mourns His Wife, Pindula News, Published: 03 March 2023, Retrieved: 04 March 2023