Difference between revisions of "Chakabvepi Chinhema"

In July 2018, Chakabvepi Chinhema was elected to Ward 10 Mazowe RDC, for, Zanu PF with 1718 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 10 Mazowe RDC with 1718 votes, beating Edson Damiso of MDC Alliance with 823 votes, Pameti Nyemba, independent with 47 votes, and Christopher Muchongwe of PRC with 10 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
