In July 2018, Chakanyuka Mazura was elected to Ward 20 Bindura RDC, for Zanu PF with 2180 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 20 Bindura RDC with 2180 votes, beating Obert Mabiri of MDC Alliance with 262 votes and Knowledge Katema of PRC with 100 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
