Difference between revisions of "Chakari"

Chakari is a constituency in Mashonaland West.
Government
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chakari returned to Parliament:
- Aldrin Musiiwa of Zanu PF with 19 540 votes or 92.25 percent,
- Asiyatu Phiri of MDC–T with 1 642 votes or 7.75 percent,
Total 21 182 votes