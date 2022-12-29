Difference between revisions of "Chakari"

Pindula

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Chakari''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Aldrin Musiiwa]] of Zanu PF with 19 540 votes or 92.25 percent,
* [[Asiyatu Phiri]] of MDC–T with 1 642 votes or 7.75 percent,
'''Total''' '''21 182 votes'''

Chakari is a constituency in Mashonaland West.

Government

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chakari returned to Parliament:

Total 21 182 votes

