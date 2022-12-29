Difference between revisions of "Chakari"

Was home of the [[ZNA]] Artillery.

[[Chakari Primary School]], one of [[Zimbabwe Best 100 Primary Schools 2020]] - 96.67%. <br/>

'''Chakari''' is a constituency in [[Mashonaland West]]. It is north of [[ Kadoma ]] and west of [[Chegutu]].

'''Chakari''' is a constituency in [[Mashonaland West]].

Chakari is a constituency in Mashonaland West. It is north of Kadoma and west of Chegutu.

See:

Falcon Gold Zimbabwe Limited.

Dalny Mine Secondary School.

Chakari Primary School, one of Zimbabwe Best 100 Primary Schools 2020 - 96.67%.

Was home of the ZNA Artillery.





Government

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chakari returned to Parliament:

Aldrin Musiiwa of Zanu PF with 19 540 votes or 92.25 percent,

Asiyatu Phiri of MDC–T with 1 642 votes or 7.75 percent,

Total 21 182 votes