Difference between revisions of "Chakari"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Chakari''' is a constituency in [[Mashonaland West]].
|+
'''Chakari''' is a constituency in [[Mashonaland West]].
See: <br/>
See: <br/>
[[Falcon Gold Zimbabwe Limited]]. <br/>
[[Falcon Gold Zimbabwe Limited]]. <br/>
[[Dalny Mine Secondary School]]. <br/>
[[Dalny Mine Secondary School]]. <br/>
|−
[[Chakari Primary School]], one of Zimbabwe Best 100 Primary Schools 2020 - 96.67%
|+
[[Chakari Primary School]], one of Zimbabwe Best 100 Primary Schools 2020- 96.67%
|+
|+
==Government==
==Government==
Latest revision as of 12:00, 29 December 2022
Chakari is a constituency in Mashonaland West. It is north of Kadoma and west of Chegutu.
See:
Falcon Gold Zimbabwe Limited.
Dalny Mine Secondary School.
Chakari Primary School, one of Zimbabwe Best 100 Primary Schools 2020 - 96.67%.
Was home of the ZNA Artillery.
Government
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chakari returned to Parliament:
- Aldrin Musiiwa of Zanu PF with 19 540 votes or 92.25 percent,
- Asiyatu Phiri of MDC–T with 1 642 votes or 7.75 percent,
Total 21 182 votes