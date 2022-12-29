Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Chakari"

Page Discussion
 
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Chakari''' is a constituency in [[Mashonaland West]].  
+
'''Chakari''' is a constituency in [[Mashonaland West]]. It is north of [[Kadoma]] and west of [[Chegutu]].
  
 
See: <br/>
 
See: <br/>
 
[[Falcon Gold Zimbabwe Limited]]. <br/>
 
[[Falcon Gold Zimbabwe Limited]]. <br/>
 
[[Dalny Mine Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
[[Dalny Mine Secondary School]]. <br/>
[[Chakari Primary School]], one of Zimbabwe Best 100 Primary Schools 2020 - 96.67%
+
[[Chakari Primary School]], one of [[Zimbabwe Best 100 Primary Schools 2020]] - 96.67%. <br/>
 +
Was home of the [[ZNA]] Artillery.
 +
 
  
 
==Government==
 
==Government==

Latest revision as of 12:00, 29 December 2022

Chakari is a constituency in Mashonaland West. It is north of Kadoma and west of Chegutu.

See:
Falcon Gold Zimbabwe Limited.
Dalny Mine Secondary School.
Chakari Primary School, one of Zimbabwe Best 100 Primary Schools 2020 - 96.67%.
Was home of the ZNA Artillery.


Government

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chakari returned to Parliament:

Total 21 182 votes

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Chakari&oldid=122219"