In ''' July 2013''' he contested the [[Chegutu]] West MP seat on an MDC-T ticket. He lost to Zanu - PF. In '''July 2018''' he contested the [[Kuwadzana]] East MP seat and won. The contest to become the representative for MDC Alliance was controversial as [[Shakespeare Mukoyi]], the leader of MDC-T’s Vanguard , was also interested in the [[Kuwadzana]] seat in the primaries. Eventually, Mukoyi pulled out, with speculation suggesting he had been paid off by MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa and Hwende himself.

Chalton Hwende is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Kuwadzana East representing the Citizens Coalition for Change. He was elected on 26 March 2022 after being recalled from parliament by the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T. He is the CCC Secretary-General.

In early March 2019, Hwende was arrested and charged with treason for his supposed role in the January 2019 violent protests. He was granted bail on 8 March by the High Court in Harare.

Personal Details

Born: Chegutu

School / Education

Primary education:Pfupajena Primary School.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chegutu West returned to Parliament:

Dexter Nduna of Zanu PF with 11 130 votes or 57.19 percent,

Chalton Hwende of MDC–T with 7 399 votes or 38.02 percent,

Ernest Mudimu, Independent, with 212 votes or 1.09 percent,

Total 19 463 votes

In July 2018 he contested the Kuwadzana East MP seat and won. The contest to become the representative for MDC Alliance was controversial as Shakespeare Mukoyi, the leader of MDC-T’s vanguard, was also interested in the Kuwadzana seat in the primaries. Eventually, Mukoyi pulled out, with speculation suggesting he had been paid off by MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa and Hwende himself.

He won the Kuwadzana East seat in Harare Metropolitan Province for CCC.

See 2022 March By-election Winners in Zimbabwe.



In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Kuwadzana East returned to Parliament:

Events

2019 Arrest and Treason Charges

On 5 March 2019, Charlton Hwende was arrested at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport upon his arrival from Namibia. Hwende had been in Namibia for some time following apparent indications that he was on a police wanted list. Other reports, however, suggested he had been receiving medical attention in Namibia.

He was charged with treason for his supposed role in the January 2019 violent protests. Hwende was initially denied bail at the Harare magistrate's court and was eventually granted bail at the High Court on 8 March 2019.

Criticism

In July 2016, he was criticised heavily on social media for what was referred to as reckless statements discouraging Zimbabweans from participating in a 2 day stay away called for by Pastor Evan Mawarire of the ThisFlag movement.

Said Hwende:

After the Baba Jukwa experience and then Pastor Makandiwa's weekend prophesy, our supporters must not be misled by Pastors working with Zanu-PF wage a fake revolution. #tajamuka is going to organise more mass protests but not this Wednesday. Dates will be announced"

