Difference between revisions of "Chalton Hwende"

In early March 2019, Hwende was arrested and charged with treason for his supposed role in the January 2019 violent protests. He was granted bail on 8 March by the High Court in Harare.

In early March 2019, Hwende was arrested and charged with treason for his supposed role in the January 2019 violent protests. He was granted bail on 8 March by the High Court in Harare.

'''Chalton Hwende''' is a Zimbabwean politician, former Member of Parliament for [[Kuwadzana]] East after being recalled from parliament by the [[Thokozani Khupe]] led [[MDC-T]] and [[MDC Alliance]] Secretary-General. He was elected to his current MDC party position at the congress of 23-25 May 2019.

'''Chalton Hwende''' is a Zimbabwean politician, Member of Parliament for [[Kuwadzana]] East and [[MDC Alliance]] Secretary-General. He was elected to his current MDC party position at the congress of 23-25 May 2019.

Chalton Hwende is a Zimbabwean politician, former Member of Parliament for Kuwadzana East after being recalled from parliament by the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T and MDC Alliance Secretary-General. He was elected to his current MDC party position at the congress of 23-25 May 2019.

In early March 2019, Hwende was arrested and charged with treason for his supposed role in the January 2019 violent protests. He was granted bail on 8 March by the High Court in Harare.

Background

Chalton Hwende was born in Chegutu. He did his primary education at Pfupajena Primary School.

Political Career

In July 2013 he contested the Chegutu West MP seat on an MDC-T ticket. He lost to Zanu-PF. In July 2018 he contested the Kuwadzana East MP seat and won. The contest to become the representative for MDC Alliance was controversial as Shakespeare Mukoyi, the leader of MDC-T’s Vanguard, was also interested in the Kuwadzana seat in the primaries. Eventually, Mukoyi pulled out, with speculation suggesting he had been paid off by MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa and Hwende himself.

2019 Arrest and Treason Charges

On 5 March 2019, Charlton Hwende was arrested at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport upon his arrival from Namibia. Hwende had been in Namibia for some time following apparent indications that he was on a police wanted list. Other reports, however, suggested he had been receiving medical attention in Namibia.

He charged with treason for his supposed role in the January 2019 violent protests. Hwende was initially denied bail at the Harar magistrate's court and was eventually granted bail at the High Court on 8 March 2019.

Criticism

In July 2016, he was criticised heavily on social media for what was referred to as reckless statements discouraging Zimbabweans from participating in a 2 day stay away called for by Pastor Evan Mawarire of the ThisFlag movement.

Said Hwende:

After the Baba Jukwa experience and then Pastor Makandiwa's weekend prophesy, our supporters must not be misled by Pastors working with Zanu-PF wage a fake revolution. #tajamuka is going to organise more mass protests but not this Wednesday. Dates will be announced"



