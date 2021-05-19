After about two minutes, Nyahunda left the smoking room with his bag now looking lighter while Masinire’s appeared heavier.<ref name="H">Nyore Madzianike, [https://www.herald.co.zw/us783k-gold-smuggling-ensnares-intelligence-officer/ US$783k gold smuggling ensnares intelligence officer], ''The Herald'', Published: May 15, 2021, Retrieved: May 19 , 2021</ref>

He allegedly went to the smoking room at the waiting area holding a light bag where he was joined by Nyahunda, who was holding a black satchel which, according to the State, looked heavy on the CCTV footage.

Masinire then went through the clearing procedures with a light bag and later went to the duty free shops waiting to board a South Africa bound flight which was due to depart at 1pm.

On the same day, Masinire arrived at the airport driving a Ford Ranger (AEK3911) vehicle. He got out and the car was driven off by someone else who remained in the car.

Nyahunda allegedly avoided the authorised entry route where there are scanners and metal detectors fixed at the strategic points and proceeded to the Arrivals Terminal. The route he allegedly used is not allowed when getting into the Arrivals Terminal.

CCTV footage showed that Nyahunda entered the Departure Terminal wearing a jacket and a pair of trousers whose pockets seemed to be laden with heavy objects.

He allegedly carried more than 13kg of gold in 23 pieces worth US$783 000 through Robert Mugabe International Airport terminal on a route that avoided all security checks, thus abusing his position, and then handing the gold in the final waiting area to Tashinga Nyasha Masinire.

Nyahunda who is attached is to Aviation Ground Services at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, was on duty and was expected to inspect and clear goods for export.

On 18 May 2021, Chamakandiona Nyahunda was denied bail by [[Harare]] magistrate Stanford Mambanje who noted that the State had a strong case against him arising from the fact that he was spotted on CCTV carrying a bag believed to have been containing the gold in question. Mambanje said Nyahunda was also spotted avoiding security check points and ended up at the smoking room where he allegedly handed the bag to Tashinga Nyasha Masinire before he left for South Africa, where he was later arrested at OR Tambo International Airport.<ref name="Herald">Nyore Madzianike, [https://www.herald.co.zw/gold-smuggling-suspect-denied-bail/ Gold smuggling suspect denied bail], ''The Herald'', Published: May 19, 2021, Retrieved: May 19, 2021</ref>

'''Chamakandiona Nyahunda ''' also known as '''Vincent Moyo''' is a [[Central Intelligence Organisation]] (CIO) operative based at [[Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport]]. Nyahunda was arrested in May 2021 and charged with assisting [[Tashinga Nyasha Masinire]] in smuggling gold worth US$782 000 to South Africa.<ref name="T">[https://twitter.com/NewsHawksLive/status/1393210118435659777 The NewsHawks], ''Twitter'', Published: May 14, 2021, Retrieved: May 14, 2021</ref>

