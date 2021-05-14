Pindula

Chamakandiona Nyahunde also known as Vincent Moyo is a Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operative based at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. Nyahunde was arrested in May 2021 and charged with assisting Tashinga Nyasha Masinire in smuggling gold worth US$782 000 to South Africa.[1]

Gold Smuggling Arrest & Trial

References

