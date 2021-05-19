Chamakandiona Nyahunde also known as Vincent Moyo is a Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operative based at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. Nyahunde was arrested in May 2021 and charged with assisting Tashinga Nyasha Masinire in smuggling gold worth US$782 000 to South Africa.[1]

Gold Smuggling Arrest & Trial

Chamakandiona Nyahunde also known as Vincent Moyo was arrested in May 2021 and charged with assisting Tashinga Nyasha Masinire in smuggling gold worth US$782 000 to South Africa. He was remanded in custody on 14 May 2021. His bail hearing was scheduled for 15 May 2021.[1]

