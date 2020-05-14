Difference between revisions of "Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe"



Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe was founded as a private sector voluntary organization in 1939 through an Act of Parliament, it is one of the oldest Business Membership Organizations in the country

The Chamber is established for the purpose of promoting, encouraging, protecting and fostering the mining industry and doing everything necessary and advisable for those objects, and for this purpose.

Vision

To be a proactive, high profile, lobby group that drives the growth of the mining industry and the economy.

Mission

To effectively and efficiently serve, and advance interests of the mining industry in Zimbabwe, through promotion of development and growth strategies consistent with high international standards of health safety and environmental consciousness, arid to positively influence the local business environment in order to attain the objectives of the mining industry.[1]

Values

In carrying out its mandate the Chamber of Mines is guided by the following values:

Integrity

Transparency

High ethical standards

Responsive

Management

President (Head Corporate Affairs - Mimosa Mining Company) - Elizabeth Nerwande

Vice President (Managing Director - How Mine) - D G Gwatinetsa

Vice President (Chief Finance Officer - UNKI Mine) - Colin Chibafa

Chief Executive Officer (Ex-officio) - Chamber of Mines - Isaac Kwesu

Immediate Past President (Managing Director - BNC Limited) - Batirai Manhando

Activities of the Chamber

The activities of ‘the Chamber’ are concentrated in the fields of mining and economic policy advocacy, investment promotion, labour and industrial relations management, research on legal matters related to mining and promoting health and safety, environmental protection, and the support to mining associations activities. Most of these activities are executed through committees that include Economic Development Committee, SHE Committee, Labour Committee, Gold Producers Committee, Platinum Producers Committee and the Suppliers and Mining Linkages Committee among others.

Governance The Council is the supreme authority of the Chamber whose functions are delegated through Executive Committee headed by the President, while the activities of the Chamber are implemented through the Secretariat headed by the Chief Executive Officer.

Value of Joining ‘The Chamber’ The Chamber creates platform for opportunity for members to network and discuss pertinent issues that affect the mining industry. These networking platforms include:

Policy Dialogue engagement forums - ‘The Chamber’ policy dialogue provides members with the platform to engage and discuss policy matters related to mining and the economy. Through the various forums such as committees,workshops, seminars, visits, and surveys, members have the opportunity to exchange ideas and help to formulate positions papers.

The Chamber of Mines Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Conference - This is an annual event that is provided by the Chamber’s Constitution. Apart from deliberating normal AGM matters, the platform also provides industry leaders, government ministers and officials, and other local and international institutions opportunity to interact and discuss key issues relevant for driving the development of the mining industry.

Suppliers and Mining Linkage workshops and conferences – This platform brings mining companies, suppliers and other linkages or related industries to discuss issues of mutual interest in the whole mining value chain.

Publications and Information dissemination -­ ‘The Chamber’ disseminates critical information regarding the developments and outlook of the industry to members regularly through publications that include, the Chamber of Mines Journal. An interactive Chamber website provides quick insights on latest developments in the industry, as well as the opportunity for members to interact and promote (advertise) their products and services.

District Mining Association Meetings - These meetings bring together stakeholders (at local levels that include suppliers, producers, and government officials) to discuss pertinent issues for the development of the mining sector in different mining regions.

Members

Class A – Big Companies

Bilboes Holdings

Bindura Nickel Corp Premier B

Blackbox Investment

Duration gold

Freda Rebecca Mine

Great Dyke Investments

Hwange Colliery

Metallon gold

Mimosa Mining Company

Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ)

Murowa Diamonds

New Dawn Mining

Rio ZIm

Unki Mines

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC)

Zimasco

Zimplats

Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC)

Class B – Middle Size To Large Company

Pan African Mining

Thathile ex Newdawn

Class D – Mining Companies At Development Stage(Still Small)

Adlecraft

AEL Mining

Africa steel

Artisan trading

Best southern Drilling

Blanket mine

Canterbury Mine

Drilling resources

Golden reef mining

Rundale investments

Samrec vermiculite

Sandvik mining

Sinnofeerous

Tandamanzi

Venice Mine

Class G – Individually Owned Mines/ Not Companies

G.Chandiwana

Newtron Mining

Class E – Supplier Companies

Acol Chemicals

Afri-groan

Ames

AS Kemp Minepro

Asset reliability services

Astra Chemicals

Atlas copco

Axis Solutions

BancABC

Barzem enterprises

Blonton Management

Boltgas Engineering

Brakesure Lining

BSI steel

Burnglow investments

CAFCA

Canister Resources

Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ)

Cell Insurance

Central african development

COALZIM

Colovane

CPS Africa

Craster International

Crocomotors

Curechem

Davis Granite

DDNS

Deloitee and touche

DRA Zimbabwe

Ecobank

Epiroc Atlas Copco

Ernst & Young

FA Stewart

Fairclot

First Mutual

Flych Development

Garage equipment

GroupAir

Haggie rand

Hardrock Mining Tools

Helcraw Engineering

Hepsons Engineering

Honsite enterprises

Ichtus cranes

Industrial procuments

Intrachem

J Mann and Company

Jacob Bethel Corporation

JK Motors

John Mack

Jonkershoek trading

K B. Davis

Kanu Equipment

KB Davies

Kedimec

Knight frank

KPMG

KW Blasting

Manica Zim

Marjen

Masimba Holdings

MBCA Bank (Now Nedbank)

MCA Venture

Medent

Millpal t/a Kemico Agency

Minerva Risk Advisors

Morganite Zimbabwe

Mota Engil

Nedbank

Nicnel

Nicoz Diamond

Nimr and Chapman

NMB

OKPATECH

OMM industries

Omnia fertiliser

Orac systems

Original Technology

Paul markham

Pelgin Consultancy

Powerspeed Electrical

PPC -Portland Holdings

PR Hydraulics

Proclassic trading

R and S

R davis and company

Retvic

REVCO

Scandia Steel

Scanlen and Holderness

Schaueneburg Systems

Sedan Chair

Shepco

SHEPCO BMA

Shepco Industrial Supplies

SMM Holdings

Stanbic Bank

Stoneark t/a imex tyres

Tazchem

Tiger brake and clutch

Tineo

Ukama-Gorrenberry

W.Kinsey

Whaleside Shaft sinkers

Wimfair

Wintertons

Yatakala trading

Zimbabwe Bata Shoe company

Zimnat

Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF)

