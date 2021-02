Difference between revisions of "Chaminuka RDC"

The Chaminuka Local Government is Chaminuka RDC. The July 2018 elections for Chamkinuka RDC returned:

Ward 2, Kanyerere Tsikai, Zanu PF Ward 10, Margaret Chinamnga, Zanu PF Ward 12, Owen Chanaiwa, Zanu PF Ward 14, Clever Dzapasi, Zanu PF Ward 17, Muchanyara Perekani, Zanu PF Ward 19, Willard Zihowa, Zanu PF Ward 27, Emmanuel Chiyangwa, Zanu PF