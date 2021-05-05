Chiwanza's actual or estimated net worth is unknown. Chiwanza is believed to be a millionaire. He was listed in the top 50 richest Zimbabweans in 2015 by X Research and Intelligence.<ref name="NR">[https://nehandaradio.com/2015/05/24/top-50-richest-people-in-zimbabwe/ Top 50 richest people in Zimbabwe], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: May 24, 2015, Retrieved: May 5, 2021</ref>

It was reported in an interview that Chiwanza started working at a mechanics business when he finished his upper six. He also reportedly mentioned that his first business was Primetime Motors .<blockquote> What happened is, I overheard this chat with the guy one day when I went to the bank to open an account. So I kindly asked for his business card because I felt like God was unveiling an opportunity for me. And the next morning I phoned him to say, you know what I got cars that you were talking about and if you don’t mind I can give you a quotation. And he says, no I don’t mind. So I started going around in Harare and I managed to find somebody with the cars and he gave me a quotation. I took it to that guy, I emailed it and he phones me the next day. And then I realized, wow this is business. I can start selling cars to corporates.</blockquote>

Chamu Chiwanza is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and President of the empowerment lobby group, Affirmative Action Group.

Education

Chiwanza went to Kutama College before going to Qatar to study for a Bachelor of Science in Business Leadership.[1] He is a Class 1 Aircraft Engineer and was appointed as Fellow of Professional Managers Institute (UK) Southern Africa (2011).[2]

Business Background

Net Worth

Chiwanza's actual or estimated net worth is unknown. Chiwanza is believed to be a millionaire. He was listed in the top 50 richest Zimbabweans in 2015 by X Research and Intelligence.[3]

Positions Held

President - Affirmitive Action Group (current)

sits on the management committee of CIFOZ at national level

President - Construction Industry Federation of Zimbabwe (Mashonaland Region)

Chairman - Rebranding Committee Women's Football (ZIFA)

Chiwanza runs a Micro-finance and Micro-lending business, Cernic Financial Group where he is the Managing Director.[1] He sits on the board of National Eye Security.[2] In 2012 he was appointed the Senior Vice President and the Chairman of the Youth Council of Affirmative Action Group by Philip Chiyangwa.[4]

He is also the patron of The Shift which is a monthly platform where people meet to share and discuss business opportunities.[5]

Remarks At Patson Dzamara's Book Launch

At Patson Dzamara's book launch Chiwanza is alleged to have boasted that only Zanu-PF party activists get rich in Zimbabwe. In an interview with a local publication NewsDay, Chiwanza confirmed the remarks,

You won’t make money if you are not in Zanu PF. I believe the policies of Zanu PF preach economic empowerment and emancipation of our people from the doldrums of poverty. Since 1980, President Mugabe has been preaching about empowerment. I told the majority of people I was with at school like Chamisa that if you don’t join Zanu PF, you won’t make money.

Trivia

Chiwanza is friends with Bona Mugabe's husband Simba Chikore.

He is linked to Ladi Delano (Nigeria's Youngest Billionaire)[7]

