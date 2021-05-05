Difference between revisions of "Chamu Chiwanza"
|
m (Text replacement - "Category:Living People" to "")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 87:
|Line 87:
==Business Background==
==Business Background==
|−
It was reported in an interview that Chiwanza started working at a mechanics business when he finished his upper six. He also reportedly mentioned that his first business was Primetime Motors .<blockquote> What happened is, I overheard this chat with the guy one day when I went to the bank to open an account. So I kindly asked for his business card because I felt like God was unveiling an opportunity for me. And the next morning I phoned him to say, you know what I got cars that you were talking about and if you don’t mind I can give you a quotation. And he says, no I don’t mind. So I started going around in Harare and I managed to find somebody with the cars and he gave me a quotation. I took it to that guy, I emailed it and he phones me the next day. And then I realized, wow this is business. I can start selling cars to corporates.</blockquote>Chiwanza, later on, sold the business
|+
|−
|+
It was reported in an interview that Chiwanza started working at a mechanics business when he finished his upper six. He also reportedly mentioned that his first business was Primetime Motors .<blockquote> What happened is, I overheard this chat with the guy one day when I went to the bank to open an account. So I kindly asked for his business card because I felt like God was unveiling an opportunity for me. And the next morning I phoned him to say, you know what I got cars that you were talking about and if you don’t mind I can give you a quotation. And he says, no I don’t mind. So I started going around in Harare and I managed to find somebody with the cars and he gave me a quotation. I took it to that guy, I emailed it and he phones me the next day. And then I realized, wow this is business. I can start selling cars to corporates.</blockquote>
|+
|+
Chiwanza, later on, sold the business
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Positions Held==
==Positions Held==
|Line 116:
|Line 123:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=About Chamu Chiwanza - Pindula, Local Knowledge
|+
|title=About Chamu Chiwanza- Pindula, Local Knowledge
|titlemode=replace
|titlemode=replace
|−
|keywords=Wikipedia, Chamu Chiwanza, Chamunorwa Chiwanza
|+
|keywords=Wikipedia, Chamu Chiwanza, Chamunorwa Chiwanza
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 08:47, 5 May 2021
|Chamu Chiwanza
|Born
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|
|Organization
|Affirmative Action Group
|Known for
|Being President of AAG
Chamu Chiwanza is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and President of the empowerment lobby group, Affirmative Action Group.
Education
Chiwanza went to Kutama College before going to Qatar to study for a Bachelor of Science in Business Leadership.[1] He is a Class 1 Aircraft Engineer and was appointed as Fellow of Professional Managers Institute (UK) Southern Africa (2011).[2]
Business Background
It was reported in an interview that Chiwanza started working at a mechanics business when he finished his upper six. He also reportedly mentioned that his first business was Primetime Motors .
What happened is, I overheard this chat with the guy one day when I went to the bank to open an account. So I kindly asked for his business card because I felt like God was unveiling an opportunity for me. And the next morning I phoned him to say, you know what I got cars that you were talking about and if you don’t mind I can give you a quotation. And he says, no I don’t mind. So I started going around in Harare and I managed to find somebody with the cars and he gave me a quotation. I took it to that guy, I emailed it and he phones me the next day. And then I realized, wow this is business. I can start selling cars to corporates.
Chiwanza, later on, sold the business.
Net Worth
Chiwanza's actual or estimated net worth is unknown. Chiwanza is believed to be a millionaire. He was listed in the top 50 richest Zimbabweans in 2015 by X Research and Intelligence.[3]
Positions Held
- President - Affirmitive Action Group (current)
- sits on the management committee of CIFOZ at national level
- President - Construction Industry Federation of Zimbabwe (Mashonaland Region)
- Chairman - Rebranding Committee Women's Football (ZIFA)
Chiwanza runs a Micro-finance and Micro-lending business, Cernic Financial Group where he is the Managing Director.[1] He sits on the board of National Eye Security.[2] In 2012 he was appointed the Senior Vice President and the Chairman of the Youth Council of Affirmative Action Group by Philip Chiyangwa.[4]
He is also the patron of The Shift which is a monthly platform where people meet to share and discuss business opportunities.[5]
Remarks At Patson Dzamara's Book Launch
At Patson Dzamara's book launch Chiwanza is alleged to have boasted that only Zanu-PF party activists get rich in Zimbabwe. In an interview with a local publication NewsDay, Chiwanza confirmed the remarks,
You won’t make money if you are not in Zanu PF. I believe the policies of Zanu PF preach economic empowerment and emancipation of our people from the doldrums of poverty. Since 1980, President Mugabe has been preaching about empowerment. I told the majority of people I was with at school like Chamisa that if you don’t join Zanu PF, you won’t make money.
Trivia
- Chiwanza is friends with Bona Mugabe's husband Simba Chikore.
- He is linked to Ladi Delano (Nigeria's Youngest Billionaire)[7]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 “Poverty Gave Me A Reason To Work Hard” – Chamu Chiwanza, One of Zimbabwe’s richest men, Africa Interviews, published: June 29, 2015, retrieved: July 18, 2016
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Board of Directors, published: No Date Given, retrieved: July 18, 2016
- ↑ Top 50 richest people in Zimbabwe, Nehanda Radio, Published: May 24, 2015, Retrieved: May 5, 2021
- ↑ Chiyangwa rescues AAG, ZBC, published: March 25, 2012, retrieved: July 18, 2016
- ↑ ‘The Shift’ changing mindsets, Herald, published: May 21, 2016, retrieved: July 18, 2016
- ↑ Obey Manayiti, ‘Join Zanu PF to get rich’, NewsDay, published: November 3, 2015, retrieved: July 18, 2016
- ↑ Poverty Gave Me A Reason To Work Hard” – Chamu Chiwanza, One of Zimbabwe’s richest men , , Published: N/A, Retrieved:20 November 2017