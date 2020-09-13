Difference between revisions of "Chamu Musanhu"

Chamu Musanhu works together with Swiss-based players representative, Dalibor Stevanovic, of DGS Sport Agency and Argon Sports Agency, and Croatian Goran Sabolec in what he calls the “Dream Team” of player intermediaries.<ref name="herald">Tadious Manyepo, [https://www.herald.co.zw/move-over-jorge-mendes-mino-raiola-make-way-for-zims-new-super-agent-chamu-musanhu/], ''The Herald, Published: 8 January, 2020, Accessed: 13 September, 2020''</ref>

He said he was committed to help Zimbabwean players as well as those from the continent going forward. Musanhu will particularly take keen interest in youngsters groomed at the newly-formed Jadel Football Academy run by his China-based brother Walter. The Zimbabwean branch of the academy was established in December 2019 with the staging of a four-team youth tournament at Belgravia Sports Club in Harare.

“I should admit this job needs someone who is unquestionably honest, transparent and professional. There are so many challenges one can inevitably meet,” said Musanhu. “One needs to have contacts, which can be a very steep challenge. I am still in the process of compiling a useful database but I can safely say I am almost there. “One needs to know the player not just in the field of play but off the field as well so that as many problems as possible are minimized when the deal materialises.”

At the moment, Musanhu, who has gained respect in the player transfer circles, especially in Europe, is understood to be under pressure from top clubs, some of whom have lost much trust in the so-called established agents, to bring in more talented players from Africa.

Prior to that, Musanhu helped teenage sensation Joshua Jeche secure a contract with Croatian lower division side NK Tomislav Drnje in September 2019. The 19-year-old utility player had been released by English League Two (fourth tier) side Cambridge United, a club he joined when he was only six. So dejected was Jeche he even contemplated taking a break from the game but Musanhu used his increasingly strong links to rescue the teenage sensation. Having seen Jeche play a number of times, at Cambridge and for the Zimbabwe Under-20 UK Diaspora team, Musanhu feels the young player has a lot to offer.

Although he is still compiling strong connections across the globe, the UK-based Musanhu is already well placed to aid not only Zimbabwean players but other African stars. He has since facilitated Warriors defender [[Alec Mudimu]]’s move to Moldovian champions FC Sheriff from Welsh club CFN Druids.

Chamu is a registered FIFA football intermediary and has made giant strides and could soon join the elite club of agents around the globe. The former roving defender, a key member of the Dynamos side which went all the way to the ‘98 CAF Champions League final, before losing, albeit in controversial circumstances, is fast becoming a reputed player representative in Europe.

Chamu is currently based in the United Kingdom where he established an academy for the development of young footballers. Some of the three players from Chamu Musanhu's academy have been taken up by clubs such as Liverpool County Football Club and Everton Football Club.<ref name="thezimbabwea">Mkhululi Chimoio [http://www.thezimbabwean.co/sport/football/73123/musanhu-develops-talent-in-uk.html Musanhu develops talent in UK], ''The Zimbabwean'', Published: August 26, 2014, Retrieved: March 2, 2015</ref>

Chamu is currently based in the United Kingdom where he established an academy for the development of young footballers. Some of the three players from Chamu Musanhu's academy have been taken up by clubs such as Liverpool County Football Club and Everton Football Club.<ref name="thezimbabwea">Mkhululi Chimoio [http://www.thezimbabwean.co/sport/football/73123/musanhu-develops-talent-in-uk.html Musanhu develops talent in UK], ''The Zimbabwean'', Published: August 26, 2014, Retrieved: March 2, 2015</ref>

Chamunoda Musanhu is one of the most outstanding defenders of his generation. Musanhu made a name in the footballing circles while playing for Dynamos Football Club.

Background

Chamu was born in Harare in 1974.

Career

He started his football career with the Dembare juniors until he was promoted to the senior side at the age of 19.[1] He settled into the team quite well making himself one of the most reliable defenders in the country. He was called up to represent the national under 23 side as well as the senior team.[1] He had a very successful career with both club and country playing alongside other Zimbabwean football legends such as Benjamini Konjera, Melusi Nkiwane, Alois Bunjira, Claudias Zviripayi, Charles Yohane and Agent Sawu. Chamu is also a part of the history making Dembare side that went all the way to play in the African Champions League final.

Chamu is currently based in the United Kingdom where he established an academy for the development of young footballers. Some of the three players from Chamu Musanhu's academy have been taken up by clubs such as Liverpool County Football Club and Everton Football Club.[2]

Chamu is a registered FIFA football intermediary and has made giant strides and could soon join the elite club of agents around the globe. The former roving defender, a key member of the Dynamos side which went all the way to the ‘98 CAF Champions League final, before losing, albeit in controversial circumstances, is fast becoming a reputed player representative in Europe.

Although he is still compiling strong connections across the globe, the UK-based Musanhu is already well placed to aid not only Zimbabwean players but other African stars. He has since facilitated Warriors defender Alec Mudimu’s move to Moldovian champions FC Sheriff from Welsh club CFN Druids.

Prior to that, Musanhu helped teenage sensation Joshua Jeche secure a contract with Croatian lower division side NK Tomislav Drnje in September 2019. The 19-year-old utility player had been released by English League Two (fourth tier) side Cambridge United, a club he joined when he was only six. So dejected was Jeche he even contemplated taking a break from the game but Musanhu used his increasingly strong links to rescue the teenage sensation. Having seen Jeche play a number of times, at Cambridge and for the Zimbabwe Under-20 UK Diaspora team, Musanhu feels the young player has a lot to offer.

At the moment, Musanhu, who has gained respect in the player transfer circles, especially in Europe, is understood to be under pressure from top clubs, some of whom have lost much trust in the so-called established agents, to bring in more talented players from Africa.

“I should admit this job needs someone who is unquestionably honest, transparent and professional. There are so many challenges one can inevitably meet,” said Musanhu. “One needs to have contacts, which can be a very steep challenge. I am still in the process of compiling a useful database but I can safely say I am almost there. “One needs to know the player not just in the field of play but off the field as well so that as many problems as possible are minimized when the deal materialises.”

He said he was committed to help Zimbabwean players as well as those from the continent going forward. Musanhu will particularly take keen interest in youngsters groomed at the newly-formed Jadel Football Academy run by his China-based brother Walter. The Zimbabwean branch of the academy was established in December 2019 with the staging of a four-team youth tournament at Belgravia Sports Club in Harare.

Chamu Musanhu works together with Swiss-based players representative, Dalibor Stevanovic, of DGS Sport Agency and Argon Sports Agency, and Croatian Goran Sabolec in what he calls the “Dream Team” of player intermediaries.[3]







